SSC MTS 2023 Application Correction Window Open on ssc.nic.in, More Details Here

The candidates willing to appear for the SSC MTS 2023 exam can make corrections on ssc.nic.in till 3 March 2023

Shivangani Singh
Published
Jobs
1 min read
i

Staff Selection Commission. SSC has opened the application correction window today for Multi Tasking Staff, SSC MTS 2023 on 2 March 2023. As per the official SSC MTS schedule, SSC will start the MTS application correction process from 2 to 3 March, up to 11 AM.

Candidates who have registered for the SSC MTS 2023 recruitment can check and make corrections to their application on the official website at ssc.nic.in. They will be able to edit their application forms after entering their application number and password to login. They will get access to their SSC MTS application form 2023 online.

SSC MTS 2023 Exam Date

As per the SSC Calendar 2023, the SSC MTS tier 1 exam will be conducted in April 2023 in multiple shifts across the country. SSC MTS Recruitment 2023 aims to fill up 10,880 MTS posts and 529 Havaldar posts.

SSC MTS 2023 Exam Pattern

SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam will have 100 Multiple Choice Questions for 1 mark each. The SSC MTS Paper 1 will be conducted for 90 minutes. The students will be appearing for 4 subjects- Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Aptitude, and General Awareness.

How to Edit SSC CGL 2023 Tier 1 Application?

  1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

  2. On the homepage, click on the login tab

  3. You will have to enter your Username and password to login

  4. Then submit details and access the SSC Login

  5. You will be able to edit your SSC MTS application form and pay the required fee

  6. Submit the updated form and take a printout for future reference.

Topics:  SSC MTS Exam   SSC MTS 2023 

