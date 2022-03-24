Will Common Entrance Test Wipe Out Inequality or Create More? Educators Weigh In

More Stress for Students?

Neeti Bhalla, Executive Principal, GEMS Modern Academy, Gurugram, said that it is good that there is less pressure on students to mug-up and write an exam. She, however, said that an additional test would increase the burden on students now. She said that ideally board results should be given some weightage.

Bhalla added that those who are preparing to study in foreign universities will get confused. "They will prepare for boards since many foreign universities look at board results but they will also have to prepare for CUET, just in case they do not get through the universities abroad," said Bhalla.

Jitendra Meena brought up a similar point; “It would put more burden on students who have been preparing for other competitive examinations such as JEE (Joint Entrance Exam). If they do not get through, they can fall back on their board results but now the same students will have to prepare for two exams simultaneously.”

Meanwhile, parents' association head Sahai said that students from state boards will face double the pressure since their syllabus is very different. On top of that, students who have just found out about the test, will have only a few months to prepare.