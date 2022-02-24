AMU Will Not Conduct Entrance Exams through Common Test for Central Universities
Whether AMU is a minority institute or not, is sub-judice. Hence, the university said that would stick to status-quo
The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will not admit students through the common entrance test that is to be conducted from the coming academic year, said university officials, as reported by Hindustan Times.
The university spokesperson said, "We are pursuing a case in the Supreme Court against an Allahabad High Court judgement rejecting minority status to AMU. The Supreme Court granted status quo to AMU. The university will maintain the status quo on its admission policy as the case of minority status is sub-judice."
The spokesperson told the newspaper that proposal was made before the University's academic council. It was decided that they would continue with status quo till the matter is sub-judice.
This means that AMU will continue to conduct its own test like before. The spokesperson added that Article 30 of the constitution grants them the right to do so.
Whether AMU is a minority institute or not, is sub-judice. Article 30 of the constitution states the right of minority institutes to establish and administer educational institutes. It says, “All minorities, whether based on religion or language, shall have the right to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice.”
A ministry official told the newspaper that CUET will consider the needs of minority institutes. The official said that the ministry had considered the issues of minority institutes when they had reservations when entrance examinations for medical and engineering courses were first introduced. They will do the same with regards to CUET, said the official.
What is CUET?
The Central Universities Common Entrance Test was first launched in 2010. This was one year after 12 new central universities had been set up under the Central Universities Act, 2009.
While some universities have opted to conduct the test, the National Education Policy, 2020, aims to bring more universities under the ambit.
In 2020, UGC set up a seven-member committee under R P Tiwari to look into the implementation of the same.
At present, the test has two segments – both of which consist of multiple choice questions (MCQs). The the first part tests the students language, general awareness, mathematical aptitude and analytical skills. The second part evaluates domain knowledge.
What Have Other Universities Decided?
So far, the matter is still being discussed in Jamia Millia University, whose minority status is also sub-judice.
Other universities such as Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University have decided that they will admit students via CUET.
In January, the JNU adinstration decided that they would conduct admission to its various programmes through the CUET from the academic year 2022-2023.
(Sources: Hindustan Times)
