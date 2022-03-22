Some Boards More Lenient Than Others: Will CUET Do Away With Unfair Admissions?

An investigation in 2017 first revealed that there was an "unusual spike" in the number of students who scored 95 in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams. This spike was witnessed since 2008, and experts called this "bunching of marks." This means that even if a student had scored 93, the marks may be bunched to 95, eventually increasing their cut-off.

The then Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced later in 2017 that 32 school education boards, including the CBSE and state boards, had taken a joint decision to stop the practice of unfairly increasing students’ marks in order to show higher-scoring results.

But it did not stop there.