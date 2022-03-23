Common Entrance Test Scheduled for July, Syllabus To Be Announced in April

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) which is now compulsory for undergraduate admissions to any central university will be conducted in July, UGC Chairperson Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the UGC chairperson said that students will have enough time to prepare as the syllabus will be announced in the first week of April. The forms too, will be available in April.

CUET will replace the system of relying on board results for admissions. Universities can decide upon their own eligibility based on board results. However, the final admission will be on the basis of CUET scores.