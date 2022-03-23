Common Entrance Test Scheduled for July, Syllabus To Be Announced in April
The UGC chairperson said that students will have enough time to prepare.
The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) which is now compulsory for undergraduate admissions to any central university will be conducted in July, UGC Chairperson Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, the UGC chairperson said that students will have enough time to prepare as the syllabus will be announced in the first week of April. The forms too, will be available in April.
CUET will replace the system of relying on board results for admissions. Universities can decide upon their own eligibility based on board results. However, the final admission will be on the basis of CUET scores.
Exam Structure
The chairperson shed some light on the syllabus, saying that it will be divided into three parts. The first part will comprise a compulsory language paper and students will be able to pick from 13 languages.
The second part is aimed at testing the students' domain knowledge. Students have the option to pick as many as six from among 27 domain-specific subjects.
The third part, a general test, will consist of sections on general knowledge, current affairs, numerical ability, quantitative reasoning, logical reasoning, and analytical reasoning. Students can choose to appear for an optional language exam in case they want to pursue a language course.
