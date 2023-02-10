ADVERTISEMENT

CDAC C-CAT Result 2023: Ranks To Be Out Soon – Steps To Download & Check

CDAC C-CAT Result 2023. Follow the steps below to download and check the rank card.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
CDAC C-CAT Result 2023: Ranks To Be Out Soon – Steps To Download & Check
CDAC C-CAT Result Soon: The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) is expected to declare the Common Admission Test (C-CAT) 2023 anytime soon on the official website – cdac.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the CDAC C-CAT Exam 2023 for PG Diploma admission can download and check the rank card by following the steps mentioned below.

The CDAC C-CAT Exam was conducted on 28 and 29 January 2023. The result is likely to be out on Friday, however there has not been any official announcement regarding the same.

The CDAC C-CAT first round of counselling is likely to be held from 9 February to 15 February 2023. The result of first round of seat allotment will be out on 27 February 27 and third round of seat allotment will be announced on 9 March 2023.

Once all the seat allotment results are declared, the candidates have to pay an admission fee of more than Rs 10,000.

Steps To Download and Check CDAC C-CAT and Rank Cards

  • Go to the official website – cdac.in

  • On the appeared home page, go to the education and training section

  • Click on the PG diploma courses

  • Search and click on the direct link for CDAC C-CAT result 2023

  • A login page will appear on the screen

  • Enter the required login details

  • Open the result link

  • Hit the submit option

  • Your CDAC C-CAT result 2023 will show up on the computer screen

  • Download, save, and print the CDAC C-CAT 2023 rank card for future reference

