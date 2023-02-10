UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022 Out: Direct Link To Download Here

UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022 Declared: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the PCS Result 2022 on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Candidates who have appeared in the UPPSC PCS Examination 2022 can download and check the result by following the below mentioned steps.

The UPPSC Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Main exam was held by the concerned authorities from 27 September to 1 October 2022 across various districts of the State.