CBSE Results 2023: Know Where & How To Check CBSE Class 10, 12 Result Online?
CBSE Results 2023 for 10 and 12 classes may be declared on the same date. Check details below.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is anticipated to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2023 results soon on the official websites, results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresuts.nic.in.
Candidates who have appeared in the CBSE Board Exams can download and check their results from other websites also including DigiLocker by using their personal login credentials.
As of now the CBSE has not announced the exact result date and time of the class 10 and 12 examination. However, it is expected that the result of both the classes may be declared on the same day. The announcement of results along with topper list will be made on the official social media platforms.
Both the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2023 started on 14 February 2023. The 10th class examination ended on 21 March while as the Class 12 exam concluded on 5 April 2023.
According to reports, a total of 38,83,710 students including 21,86,940 from class 10 and 16,96,770 from class 12 had registered for the CBSE Board Exams 2023.
The CBSE Class 10 final exams were conducted for 76 while as the Class 12 final exams were held for 115 subjects.
CBSE Results 2023: Where & How To Check Class 10, 12 Results?
The CBSE class 10 and 12 results are likely to be declared on the same day. Both the results will be available on the following websites and applications.
results.cbse.nic.in
cbseresuts.nic.in.
results.gov.in
digilocker.gov.in
DigiLocker app
UMANG app
To check the results from these websites, candidates would be asked for the following login credentials.
Roll number
School number
Date of birth
Admit card ID.
Steps To Check CBSE Results
Once released, candidates can check the results by following below steps.
Go to the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 results 2023.
A login page will appear.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
