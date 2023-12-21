CAT Result 2023 Announced: Check iimcat.ac.in; 14 Students Score 100 Percentile

The exam conducting body, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow officially declared the Common Admission Test (CAT) result 2023 on the official website today, Thursday, 21 December. Candidates were patiently waiting for the CAT results to be released so they could go through their scores. The CAT 2023 result is announced on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. It is important to download the results on time so one can go through the scores carefully and check the personal details.
The CAT result 2023 is declared online so that it is easier for concerned candidates to download it. You have to visit the website - iimcat.ac.in to go through the latest updates. The CAT exam was conducted on 26 November, for all registered candidates. They were waiting to know the exact result date. The details are available on the site.
You have to keep your registered account login details handy before downloading the result. No candidate will be allowed to check their scores without entering the registered details. Make sure to go through all the details mentioned in the result properly.
CAT 2023 Exam: Important Updates
According to the latest official details, out of 3.28 lakh eligible candidates, around 2.88 lakh students appeared for the CAT 2023 exam. Out of this, 14 students scored a perfect 100 percentile score, as announced by an official statement from IIM Lucknow.
The overall attendance for the exam was around 88 percent. Now, concerned students can finally check their results online and download a copy for their reference.
After the results, the shortlisted candidates for the next selection round will be mentioned on the respective websites of IIM. One must go through the list on the website properly.
The IIM admission process has a Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interviews (PI) besides the CAT score. All the announcements are available online for interested candidates.
CAT 2023 Result: How To Download
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the CAT 2023 result online:
Go to the CAT website - iimcat.ac.in.
Click on the CAT Result 2023 link on the homepage and go to the login page.
Enter your registered credentials in the given box and tap on submit.
The CAT result will be displayed on your screen.
You can check all the details and download the result online.
