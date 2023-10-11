CAT 2023 Admit Card To Be Released On 25 October; Steps To Download

The Indian Institute of Management. IIM Lucknow is most likely to release the CAT 2023 admit card soon. As per the reports, the admit card will be released on 25 October 2023. Candidates who have registered for the Common Admission Test 2023 and plan to appear in the exam can download the CAT admit card 2023 from the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

After the release of admit cards, candidates will be able to download the CAT hall ticket 2023 from the website till 26 November, 2023. The registration process for CAT 2023 began on 2 August 2023 at 10:00 AM and the registration window closed on 21 September 2023 at 5:00 PM. The Common Admission Test 2023 is scheduled for 26 November 2023.

The CAT 2023 results may be announced in the second week of January 2024. Have a look at the steps below to download the CAT 2023 admit card.