CAT 2023 Answer Key To Be Announced Soon on iimcat.ac.in; Know How To Download

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is gearing up to publish the CAT 2023 answer key soon. It is important to note that the Common Admission Test (CAT) answer key 2023 will be formally declared on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Once the answer key link is activated online, concerned candidates can download it from the site. It is important to go through the details printed on the key carefully and calculate your scores.
Candidates who appeared for the CAT 2023 on the scheduled date are patiently waiting for the answer key to be released so they can check their probable scores. The exam-conducting body is expected to announce the CAT 2023 answer key soon on the website - iimcat.ac.in. You should keep updating the website to know all the important details about the provisional answer key.
Concerned candidates should note that the CAT answer key that is set to be announced soon will be provisional in nature. You can raise objections against the provisional key, if there are any, till a certain date.
CAT Answer Key 2023: Details
According to the latest official details, around 3.28 lakh candidates have applied for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023. Out of this, around 2.88 lakh or 88 percent of candidates appeared for the admission test on the scheduled date.
It is important to note that the exam was conducted on Sunday, 26 November, for all registered candidates. Candidates are now waiting for the provisional key to be released.
The CAT answer key 2023 date has not been announced yet by IIM Lucknow. You have to keep a close eye on the official website to know the exact date.
One should note that the result and final answer key will be prepared by the exam-conducting body based on the objections submitted by candidates. You should submit them by the deadline otherwise the officials will not consider the objections.
CAT 2023 Answer Key: Steps To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the CAT 2023 answer key online:
Visit the website - iimcat.ac.in.
Click on the active link that states "CAT Answer Key 2023" on the homepage.
Enter your CAT login credentials in the given space and click on submit.
The provisional answer key will appear on the screen and you can go through the details.
Download it from the website.
