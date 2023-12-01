CAT 2023 Answer Key To Be Announced Soon on iimcat.ac.in; Know How To Download

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is gearing up to publish the CAT 2023 answer key soon. It is important to note that the Common Admission Test (CAT) answer key 2023 will be formally declared on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Once the answer key link is activated online, concerned candidates can download it from the site. It is important to go through the details printed on the key carefully and calculate your scores.

