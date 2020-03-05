Strike by 4 Lakh Teachers Brings Bihar Schools to a Standstill

Bihar has a total of around 76,000 schools, and the teachers' strike is affecting schools, disrupting classes in 45,000 of these, as per the Indian Express.

But besides classes, other aspects, including government programmes and evaluation of exams are also being affected by the strike.

A letter issued on 4 March by Kumar Ramanaj, Director, Mid-Day Meal Scheme, to the District Programme Office Bearers (Mid-Day Meal Scheme) of all the districts, said that according to an evaluation conducted on 27 February, the mid-day meal scheme was being run in only 19 per cent of the schools in the last four days, during which the strikes had gained momentum.