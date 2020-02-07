Pay Us Salaries or Give Schools to Delhi Govt: MCD Teachers to BJP

Pankaj Singh, an NDMC employee, has been working as a teacher for the last 25 years. Talking to The Quint he said, “Because of delayed salaries we have been facing a lot of difficulties. I had bought a plot of land, but to pay the monthly installments. I had to sell my village land.”

Some banks have gone on to even blacklist NDMC. Mukesh Jha’s colleague was denied loan application because of irregular salary. “He was told that NDMC has been blacklisted just like the banks did for Air India,” he said.

Talking about the impact of delayed salaries on mental health Mukesh added: