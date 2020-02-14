Scindia Threatens to Join Teachers Protest if Promise Aren’t Kept

Senior Congress leader Jyotiradita Scindia on Friday, 14 February, threatened to join the ongoing protests by teachers in Madhya Pradesh to his own party leaders if their demands are not met, reported The Indian Express.

“Our manifesto (for Assembly elections) promised to fulfill your demand. The manifesto is a sacred book for us. If every promise is not fulfilled, I will take to the streets with you. Don’t think you are alone,” Scindia said in Kundila village in Tikamgarh. He was addressing a rally when the guest teachers raised slogans.



Scindia has also gone against the Kamal Nath government in the past when he lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.