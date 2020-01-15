HRD Ministry Appeals to Agitating DU Teachers to Call Off Strike

The ministry had last month offered a one-time relief to allow all ad hoc teachers of Delhi University to appear for interviews of permanent positions and DU to let the ad hoc teachers continue in their positions. The university was also directed to let ad hoc teachers continue in their positions till permanent positions are filled.

"We took stock of the steps being taken to implement decisions taken last month. The university will be finalising the proforma for promotion of teachers. It has also been clarified that the varsity shall continue the counting of past service as per UGC regulations," the official said.