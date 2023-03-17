ADVERTISEMENT

IIT JAM Result 2023: IIT Guwahati May Release the JAM Result Soon - Details

As per the schedule, the IIT JAM Result will be declared on 21 March 2023.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
2 min read
IIT JAM Result 2023: IIT Guwahati May Release the JAM Result Soon - Details
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

IIT JAM Result Date 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati is all set to release the Joint Admission test (JAM) 2023 Result 2023 next week on the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the IIT JAM Exam 2023 can download and check their result by following the below mentioned steps.

This year, IIT JAM Exam was held by the concerned authorities on 12 February 2023. The exam was conducted for seven different subjects including Physics, Economics, Biotechnology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics, Geology, and Chemistry.

The IIT JAM answer key was released by IIT Guwahati on 23 February 2023. The objection window was open till 26 February 2023.

Also Read

GATE 2023 Result Declared: Download From gate.iitk.ac.in; Know Scorecard Details

GATE 2023 Result Declared: Download From gate.iitk.ac.in; Know Scorecard Details
ADVERTISEMENT

IIT JAM 2023 Result Date

According to an official schedule released by the IIT Guwahati on the aforementioned website, the IIT JAM Result will be officially declared on 21 March 2023. Candidates can check the JAM result 2023 by using their personal login credentials.

Check this space regularly to get the latest details on IIT JAM 2023.

Also Read

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: How To Check BSEB Inter Result Online & Via SMS

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: How To Check BSEB Inter Result Online & Via SMS
ADVERTISEMENT

Steps To Download and Check the IIT JAM Result 2023

  • Visit the official website, jam.iitg.ac.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications section.

  • Search and click on the direct link for downloading the IIT JAM Result 2023.

  • A login page will appear on the screen.

  • Enter the required login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your JAM 2023 result will show up on the screen.

  • Check your IIT JAM Scores carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

Candidates who will successfully qualify the IIT JAM Exam 2023 would be eligible to take admission into various CFTs of the country including NITs, IISc, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET, DIAT, IIEST, and IISER Pune.

Also Read

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: BSEB Inter Result Expected Date; How to Download

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: BSEB Inter Result Expected Date; How to Download

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×