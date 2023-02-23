Bihar Board Result 2023: BSEB 12th Result to be Released in March; Details Here

BSEB or Bihar School Examination Board is ready to release the class XII results soon on its own schedule. The Bihar Board Class 12 examination was concluded on 11 February 2023 and now the candidates are eagerly waiting for the Bihar Board 12th Result 2023.

The students who appeared for their Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 can check and download the result on the official website of Bihar Secondary Education Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Class 10 and 12 board exams are conducted every year by the Bihar Board. This year the Class 12 examinations of the Bihar Board were conducted from 1 to 11 February 2023.

BSEB 12th Result 2023 is expected to be announced by the middle or last week of March. Candidates will be able to check their results with the help of their roll number.