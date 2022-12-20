ADVERTISEMENT

AILET 2023 Result Declared: Steps To Download and Check - Direct Link

AILET 2023 Result Out for BA LLB (Hons) and LLM. Steps To Download and Direct Link Below.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
1 min read
AILET 2023 Result Declared: Steps To Download and Check - Direct Link
AILET 2023 Result Out: The National Law University (NLU) has declared the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) Result 2023 on the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The AILET Exam 2023 was conducted by the 11 December 2022. The exam is held annually by the concerned officials for candidates who want to seek admission into different courses like BA LLB (Hons), LLM and PhD programme.

As of now NLU has released the result for BA LLB (Hons) and LLM, the PhD result date will be announced later, stated the official notification.

Let us find the steps to download and check the AILET Result PDF 2023 using the direct link.

Steps To Download and Check AILET Result 2023 - Direct Link

  • Visit the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, go to the latest notifications section.

  • Click on the direct result link that reads as "Result - AILET 2023 [BA LL.B.(Hons.)]".

  • A PDF file will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Check the result carefully against your roll number.

  • Download, save, and print a result copy for future reference.

For checking the result, you can also follow the below direct link.

[nationallawuniversitydelhi.in/notification/ALL_INDIA_MERIT_LIST-B.A.LL.B.(HONS.)_PROGRAMME.pdf].

AILET Result 2023 Out: Important Points To Remember

  • NLU has uploaded the AILET final answer keys for B.A.LL.B.(Hons.), LL.M and PhD on the official website.

  • The online registration for AILET Counselling of B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) and LL.M. Programmes will be commenced from today, 20 December 2022.

  • The date of AILET 2023 PhD result will be notified separately by the concerned officials.

AILET   AILET 2023   AILET 2023 Result 

