HTET Results 2022 Released on bseh.org.in, Steps to Check Result Here

The Board of School Education Haryana ( BSEH ) has released the result for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2022 exam on 19 December 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the result from the official website at bseh.org.in or haryanatet.in .

HTET eligibility test is conducted for people interested to become teachers in Haryana. People who qualify the HTET 2022 paper I become teacher for classes 1 to 5 while those who clear the trained graduate teacher (TGT) will be eligible to teach up to class 12.