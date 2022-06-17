ADVERTISEMENT

AILET 2022 Admit Card Released on Official Website, Details Here

Know how to download admit cards for AILET 2022 at at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

The National Law University has released the admit card for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2022. The admit cards for AILET 2022 is available on the official website, candidates can download their admit cards from nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Candidates will have to use the log in credentials like roll number and date of birth to download the AILET admit card 2022. The AILET 2022 admit card will have important details like candidate's name, roll number, exam center details, exam guidelines.

The AILET 2022 entrance test will be conducted on 26 June 2022 in pen and paper mode.

AILET 2022: How To Download Admit Card

  1. Visit the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

  2. On the homepage, click on AILET 2022 admit card link.

  3. Enter your credentials to log in.

  4. AILET 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

  5. Download AILET 2022 admit card and take a printout for further reference.

In case you face any difficulty while downloading the admit card, contact the AILET exam authorities using Email – ailetadmissions@nludelhi.ac.in, ailetsupport@nludelhi.ac.in and help desk numbers 022-61306293, 011-28034257, 011-40787555.

