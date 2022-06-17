AILET 2022 Admit Card Released on Official Website, Details Here

The National Law University has released the admit card for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2022. The admit cards for AILET 2022 is available on the official website, candidates can download their admit cards from nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Candidates will have to use the log in credentials like roll number and date of birth to download the AILET admit card 2022. The AILET 2022 admit card will have important details like candidate's name, roll number, exam center details, exam guidelines.

The AILET 2022 entrance test will be conducted on 26 June 2022 in pen and paper mode.