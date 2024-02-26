'Give Us 7 LS Seats, Inflated Bills Will Be Waived Off Within 15 Days': Kejriwal

“Now, if your average consumption is less than 20,000 litres per month, then your entire bill for 5-7 years will come to zero. Our own belief is that the water bill of almost 95% of the people in Delhi will become zero. It should happen because free electricity and free water are your rights and our policy too,” added Kejriwal.

Kejriwal has introduced one more provision in the OTS scheme for those without a correct water bill in the past five years. The scheme will recast the average bill based on the average bills of 10–15 neighbours, assuming they consume the same amount of water. If the neighbours' average bill is less than 20,000 litres per month, the bill will also become zero.