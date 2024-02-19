'Serious Constitutional Crisis': Kejriwal On 1-Time Settlement Plan Obstruction

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that there is a "serious constitutional crisis" in the national capital on Monday, 19 February, in his legislative assembly speech due to alleged threats and pressure from the BJP, leading to officers refusing to work.
In his speech, CM Kejriwal mentioned that Delhi's issue arises from its lack of full statehood, with the true power being held by the central government, led by a different party. "That other party does not want that the elected government (of Delhi) does its work," said Kejriwal.
Further, Kejriwal said that the one-time settlement scheme to rectify water bills is being 'obstructed' by some officers.
The chief minister alleged that BJP pressure is causing officers to block the one-time settlement scheme for correcting water bills.
Talking about the one-time settlement' scheme for water bills, Kejriwal mentioned that during the COVID-19 pandemic, 40 percent of Delhi Jal Board consumers had inflated water bills, leading to a queue for correction. The government has taken responsibility for this issue by implementing the Water Bill One-Time Settlement Policy, addressing the public problem, and ensuring a smoother payment process, he added.
The speaker urged Lt Governor VK Saxena to call officers for the scheme's clearance, stating that 10.5 lakh families will benefit from this 'good scheme'.
(With PTI Inputs)
