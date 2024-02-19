'Serious Constitutional Crisis': Kejriwal On 1-Time Settlement Plan Obstruction

Further, Kejriwal said that the one-time settlement scheme to rectify water bills is being 'obstructed' by some officers.

The chief minister alleged that BJP pressure is causing officers to block the one-time settlement scheme for correcting water bills.

Talking about the one-time settlement' scheme for water bills, Kejriwal mentioned that during the COVID-19 pandemic, 40 percent of Delhi Jal Board consumers had inflated water bills, leading to a queue for correction. The government has taken responsibility for this issue by implementing the Water Bill One-Time Settlement Policy, addressing the public problem, and ensuring a smoother payment process, he added.

The speaker urged Lt Governor VK Saxena to call officers for the scheme's clearance, stating that 10.5 lakh families will benefit from this 'good scheme'.