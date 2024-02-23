'BJP Scared of AAP-Congress Alliance, Wants Kejriwal Jailed': Saurabh Bharadwaj

The Aam Aadmi Party alleged on Friday, 23 February, that the BJP-led central government was making the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to arrest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal due to fear of the party's alliance with the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls.

While addressing a press conference, Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj mentioned that two things are happening as reports of the finalisation of seat-sharing talks between Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) start to emerge.

"One, the ED’s 7th notice to Arvind Kejriwal ji, and from our trusted sources, we are getting this information that now not only the ED but also the CBI is moving forward to arrest Arvind Kejriwal ji. We have information that a notice under CRPC 41A is ready for Arvind Kejriwal ji, which will be sent today afternoon or evening," said Bharadwaj.