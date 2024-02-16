'One-Time Settlement' Scheme Blocked By Additional Chief Secretary, AAP Alleges

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj said, "There was a significant number of consumers who, during the COVID- 19 pandemic, were not staying in their homes and did not use water. Yet bills were still generated. The resolution of complaints was so low that this issue reached nearly 10.5 lakh consumers."

"Since the DJB’s administrative department falls under the Urban Development department, as the Urban Development Minister, I instructed the ACS of the Urban Development department to present this policy proposal before the Cabinet. However, it is surprising that the ACS of the department refused,” added Bharadwaj.

Addressing the issue, Atishi said, "To solve this constitutional crisis, the chief minister, the UD minister, and I have put forward this problem in front of L-G."

"After the discussion, LG said the scheme should be put forward before the Council of Ministers. As per his suggestion, UD Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has sent the file of Cabinet Notes to the Chief Secretary and has directed that the proposal be presented before the Council of Ministers by next week," added Atishi.