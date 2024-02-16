'One-Time Settlement' Scheme Blocked By Additional Chief Secretary, AAP Alleges

Aam Aadmi Party ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged on Thursday, 15 February, that the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Urban Development Department has blocked a one-time settlement scheme proposed to provide relief to water consumers of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).
The scheme was announced by the Delhi government on 10 February to address issues related to inflated bills following complaints. It aims to provide relief in water bills to 10 lakh consumers by generating a revised bill based on a median reading of bills from the past few years.
Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj said, "There was a significant number of consumers who, during the COVID- 19 pandemic, were not staying in their homes and did not use water. Yet bills were still generated. The resolution of complaints was so low that this issue reached nearly 10.5 lakh consumers."
"Since the DJB’s administrative department falls under the Urban Development department, as the Urban Development Minister, I instructed the ACS of the Urban Development department to present this policy proposal before the Cabinet. However, it is surprising that the ACS of the department refused,” added Bharadwaj.
Addressing the issue, Atishi said, "To solve this constitutional crisis, the chief minister, the UD minister, and I have put forward this problem in front of L-G."
"After the discussion, LG said the scheme should be put forward before the Council of Ministers. As per his suggestion, UD Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has sent the file of Cabinet Notes to the Chief Secretary and has directed that the proposal be presented before the Council of Ministers by next week," added Atishi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)