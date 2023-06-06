'Miss Him Every Day, Will Fight For Justice': Darshan Solanki's Father

On a crisp June evening, 48-year-old Ramesh Solanki – dressed in all white, with his head shaved – sat at a solidarity meeting at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and sipped tea.

Intermittent sips of tea were his only way of fighting back tears. “The students who are fighting for my son Darshan help me be strong. I see him in each one of them,” he said.

On 12 February, Ramesh, a plumber in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, got news that changed the course of his life, and shrouded him in unimaginable grief. His son, Darshan – an 18-year-old – died, allegedly by suicide, at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay.