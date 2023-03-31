Darshan Solanki Death Case: FIR Registered Under SC/ST Act, Abetment To Suicide

Over 45 days after the death by suicide of 18-year-old Darshan Solanki at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Mumbai Police on Thursday, 30 March filed an First Information Report (FIR) under various sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The FIR, filed at Mumbai's Powai police station, has also charged "unknown people" under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Darshan, a first-year student of B.Tech in Chemical Engineering at IIT-Bombay, had died by suicide on 12 February. Darshan’s family hails from Ahmedabad in Gujarat and belongs to the Dalit community.

The FIR comes two days after Darshan’s father Ramesh Solanki wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde alleging that the police “were refusing to entertain our request for registration of FIR.”

“We are apprehensive that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is attempting to sideline and divert the investigation from the angle of caste discrimination faced by Darshan, which has been reported by multiple persons and is part of my complaint,” Ramesh Solanki had written in his letter to the CM.