Darshan Solanki Death | Police Recover 'Suicide Note' From Hostel Room: Reports

Nearly a month after a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed by the Maharashtra government to probe the death of 18-year-old Darshan Solanki at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay, a "suicide note" has been recovered from the student’s room.

Darshan, a first-year student pursuing B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from the elite institute, had died by suicide on 12 February. In the days after his death, Mumbai Police had said that no suicide note was found.

While his family and student bodies have linked Darshan’s death to caste discrimination on campus, IIT Bombay has consistently refuted these allegations and said that Darshan was “severely affected by his deteriorating academic performance.” Darshan belonged to the Dalit community.

Investigators from the SIT have now said that they have found a “suicide note” from Darshan’s room which says, “Arman has killed me,” NDTV has reported.

Sources told the news channel that Arman Iqbal Khatri, who is named in the "suicide note", is Darshan’s classmate.