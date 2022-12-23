'With Mutual Agreement,' Say Roys After Gautam Adani’s NDTV Complete Takeover

Billionaire Gautam Adani's takeover of news channel NDTV is complete, as per a statement by founders Radhika and Prannoy Roy on Friday, 23 December evening.

"The AMG Media Network, after the recent Open Offer, is now the single-largest shareholder in NDTV. Consequently, with mutual agreement we have decided to divest most of our shares in NDTV to the AMG Media network," the statement read.

"Since the Open Offer was launched, our discussions with Mr Gautam Adani have been constructive; all the suggestions we made were accepted by him positively and with openness," the founders said.

The statement comes weeks after the Roys resigned as directors of RRPR Holding Private Limited, NDTV's promoter company.