Prannoy and Radhika Roy Resign as Directors of NDTV Promoter RRPR Holding

The background:

On 23 August, the Adani Group had announced the acquisition of a 29.18 percent stake in NDTV.

The Adani Group had done this by converting warrants from RRPR Holding Private Limited, which is NDTV's promoter.

On 19 October 19, the Adani Group stated that it was committed to buying an additional 26 percent stake in NDTV.