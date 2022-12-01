'End Of An Era': Colleagues, Followers React To Ravish Kumar's Exit From NDTV
As soon as the news of Ravish Kumar's resignation broke, social media imploded with messages, memories & wishes.
Social media was abuzz after veteran journalist, Ravish Kumar resigned from his post as senior executive editor at NDTV India, on Wednesday (30 December). His decision to terminate his 28-year-long relationship with the news platform came a day after the channel’s founders and promoters, Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resigned.
These drastic changes are owing to AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, acquiring a 29.18 percent stake in RRPR Holding Private Limited - NDTV's promoter company.
As soon as the news broke, social media imploded with messages and well wishes for the senior journalist.
It's no secret that one of the bravest voices of TV journalism had a massive volume of fans and followers. Kumar has always been hailed for speaking truth to power, refusing to get beaten down by the rising threats to unbiased journalism.
Independent journalist, Faye D'Souza - who had also quit primetime TV news in 2019 - took to social media to share her thoughts on Kumar's resignation.
Several journalists and current/former reporters at NDTV also shared their fond memories and messages for Ravish Kumar. In a nostalgic thread of tweets, senior correspondent, Shonakshi Chakravarty recalled her time at NDTV and her experiences with Kumar.
NDTV reporter, Saurabh Shukla also took to Twitter to reminisce how the general public would always be captivated by Ravish.
While most netizens are applauding him for staying true to his principles amidst Adani's NDTV takeover, some are also lamenting the end of his fierce reportage on television.
Here's how Desi Twitter reacted to his resignation:
Topics: Ravish Kumar NDTV Takeover
