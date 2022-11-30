Amid Adani Takeover, Senior Journalist Ravish Kumar Resigns From NDTV India
In an internal email, NDTV said that Ravish Kumar's resignation was effective immediately.
Senior journalist Ravish Kumar resigned from his post as the senior executive editor at NDTV India, on Wednesday, 30 November, as per an internal email by the network. In the email, NDTV said that the resignation was effective immediately.
Suparna Singh, the president of NDTV Group said, “Few journalists have impacted people as much as Ravish. This reflects in the immense feedback about him; in the crowds he draws everywhere; in the prestigious awards and recognition he has received, within India and internationally; and in his daily reports, which champion the rights and needs of those who are under-served (sic).”
Kumar's resignation comes a day after the channel’s founders and promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy resigned as directors of RRPR Holding Private Limited, a promoter company of NDTV. In August, AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, acquired a 29.18 percent stake in RRPR Holding Private Limited.
Ramon Magsaysay Award Winner
Kumar, a winner of the Ramon Magsaysay award, hosted a number of programs, including the channel’s flagship weekday show Hum Log, Ravish ki Report, Prime Time, and Desh Ki Baat, and Prime Time. He has also been conferred with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award twice.
The Ramon Magasaysay Foundation said that Kumar was being recognised for “his unfaltering commitment to a professional, ethical journalism of the highest standards; his moral courage in standing up for truth, integrity, and independence; and his principled belief that it is in giving full and respectful voice to the voiceless, in speaking truth bravely yet soberly to power, that journalism fulfills its noblest aims to advance democracy”.
