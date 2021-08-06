SBI YONO Services, Internet Banking To Be Unavailable Tonight: Check Details

In order to strengthen its digital banking services, SBI recently also launched a new security feature, 'SIM Binding' in its digital banking platform YONO and YONO Lite.

According to the bank, these new features have been launched to protect the customers from different kinds of digital frauds. 'With the SIM Binding feature, YONO and YONO Lite will work only on those devices which have SIM of mobile numbers registered with the bank," the bank added.

In order to use the new version of SBI YONO and YONO Lite app with with new security features, customers will have to update their YONO/YONO Lite app. The update should be followed by the one-time registration process.