SBI YONO Services, Internet Banking To Be Unavailable Tonight: Check Details
SBI digital services will not be working from 10:45 PM on Friday, 6 August, to 01:15 AM on Saturday, 7 August
State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday, 4 August, issued an important notice for its customers. The bank has announced that its digital services will not be available for sometime on 6 and 7 August 2021.
The bank said that YONO, YONO Lite, YONO Business, and Internet banking will not be working from 10:45 PM on Friday, 6 August, till 01:15 AM on Saturday, 7 August 2021. The bank will freeze these services in order to undertake maintenance activities during this time.
"We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22.45 hrs on 6 August and 01.15 hrs on 7 August (150 minutes). During this period, internet banking/Yono/Yono Lite/Yono Business will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience and request you to bear with us," SBI tweeted.
In order to strengthen its digital banking services, SBI recently also launched a new security feature, 'SIM Binding' in its digital banking platform YONO and YONO Lite.
According to the bank, these new features have been launched to protect the customers from different kinds of digital frauds. 'With the SIM Binding feature, YONO and YONO Lite will work only on those devices which have SIM of mobile numbers registered with the bank," the bank added.
In order to use the new version of SBI YONO and YONO Lite app with with new security features, customers will have to update their YONO/YONO Lite app. The update should be followed by the one-time registration process.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.