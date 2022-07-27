SBI Pre-Approved Personal Loan: How To Avail It Using the SBI YONO App

The State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced an application called YONO App that makes it easier to apply for a pre-approved personal loan (PAPL). This is a blessing for people who want to apply for the SBI pre-approved personal loan but find it tedious.

All you need is to download the application from the Google Play Store and enjoy the 24*7 service on your fingertips.

SBI bank account holders who want to avail the YONO app facility for submitting their pre-approved personal loan applications need to visit the nearest SBI branch and complete the required physical documentation. Once the documentation is done, they can use the hassle-free facility of the YONO App.