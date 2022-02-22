Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Sensex Crashes By 900 Points; Nifty Below 17,000

India's key indices – S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 – extended their losses from Monday and declined sharply in early trade on Tuesday, 22 February, amid geo-strategic tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

At 10:04 am, Sensex traded at 56,786 points, down 1.6 percent or 897 points, whereas Nifty traded at 16,945 points, down 1.5 percent or 262 points, reported IANS.

Among the stocks, TCS, UPL, Coal India, Tata Motors, and Bharti Airtel were the top five losers among the Nifty 50 companies during the early trade, declining 3.1 percent, 2.9 percent, 2.9 percent, 2.6 percent, and 2.4 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee opened 23 paise lower at 74.74 per dollar on Tuesday against Monday's close of 74.51.