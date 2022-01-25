Market Crash Explained: Russia-Ukraine War, US Fed Meet, State Polls Make a Dent

As global markets took a beating, Sensex fell 900 points, while Nifty plunged to 16,850, on the morning of Tuesday, 25 January.

While the 30-scrip sensitive index had opened at 57,158.63, it traded at 57,318.28 points at 9:45 am. It had previously closed at 57,491.51. Meanwhile, Nifty had stood at 17,133.35 points at 9:45 am, after opening at 17,001.55.

India's equity benchmarks tumbled the most in nine months on Monday, while the benchmarks have been witnessing a decline for five consecutive sessions, making it the longest losing streak in more than 10 months.

Why are the markets down? Here's what we know.