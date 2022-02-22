Ukraine Crisis: US Announces Sanctions on Russia-Backed Separatist Regions
Catch all the live updates on the Russia-Ukraine tensions here.
A long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appears to be imminent, with Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.
Putin’s directive came hours after he recognised the independence of two rebel-held areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk in Ukraine. Putin also signed mutual aid agreements with the leaders of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic.
Underscoring the urgency, the UN Security Council set a rare night-time emergency meeting on Monday at the request of Ukraine, the US, and other countries.
Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, sought to project calm, telling the country: “We are not afraid of anyone or anything. We don’t owe anyone anything. And we won’t give anything to anyone.”
The US accused Russia of planning to assassinate certain people in Ukraine after it invades the country
Biden said he would consider having direct talks with Putin if Moscow did not attack Kyiv
Russia responded by saying that it's 'premature' to hope for direct talks unless absolutely necessary
Putin has blamed NATO for "pumping modern weapons and ammunition" into Ukraine
Russia has warned against Ukraine joining NATO, a move it feels brings Western Europe closer to the Russian borders
Both NATO and Ukraine have rejected this demand
Amid Russia's Aggression, US Speaks to Chinese Foreign Minister
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi about the about developments in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea as well as the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. He underscored the need to preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Escalation of Tension a Matter of Deep Concern: India at UNSC Meet
India at the meeting said that it has been closely following the evolving developments relating to Ukraine and the related announcement by Russia.
"The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern," India said, adding that these developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region.
Attack on Ukraine's Status as UN Member State: US at UNSC Meet
Speaking at the UNSC meeting, the US said, "Russia's clear attack on Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty is unprovoked. It is an attack on Ukraine's status as a UN member state. It violates basic principles of international law."
UN Holds Emergency Security Council Meeting
The UN is holding an emergency Security Council meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Tuesday.
Diplomats told AFP that Russia, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council, eventually accepted US demands it be an open meeting.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.