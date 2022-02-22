Ukraine Crisis: US Announces Sanctions on Russia-Backed Separatist Regions

A long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appears to be imminent, with Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

Putin’s directive came hours after he recognised the independence of two rebel-held areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk in Ukraine. Putin also signed mutual aid agreements with the leaders of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic and Donetsk People's Republic.

Underscoring the urgency, the UN Security Council set a rare night-time emergency meeting on Monday at the request of Ukraine, the US, and other countries.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, sought to project calm, telling the country: “We are not afraid of anyone or anything. We don’t owe anyone anything. And we won’t give anything to anyone.”