How To Check TDS, Dividend Income & Income Tax Refund via AIS for Taxpayers App
AIS For Taxpayers App: Follow the steps to register below and use the application.
Do you know you can now access all the important income tax data on your smartphone? Well, if not then you must note down that the Income Tax (IT) department has launched a mobile-friendly application that allows users to check all the essential data regarding income tax as given in the Annual Information Statement (AIS) & Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) easily on their smartphones.
The application is called 'AIS for Taxpayers' app and it helps users to find out details like dividend income, income tax refunds, TDS (tax deducted at source), TCS (tax collected at source), and many more.
Benefits of AIS for Taxpayers App
The AIS for Taxpayers app has been developed by the Income Tax Department of India for the convenience of taxpayers. The application can be easily downloaded from the app store and Google Play Store.
There are several benefits of AIS for Taxpayers app. The main motive of this application is to give the taxpayer a thorough understanding of the AIS/TIS by displaying the data gathered from various sources about the taxpayer.
Before using the AIS for Taxpayers app, users have to complete the registration process by submitting some important details like PAN number, registered mobile number, verify the OTP, and more.
Steps To Register for AIS for Taxpayers app
Download the application from Google Play Store or app store
Open the application
Enter the PAN number and date of birth
Agree to the terms and conditions by clicking on the checkbox
Hit the 'Proceed' option
Enter the mobile number and email ID followed by 'Click' option
You will receive an OTP on your mobile and email
Verify the OTP received
Set up a 4 digit MPIN for faster and secure access
Your registration is successful. You can now access the app anytime using the MPIN
Steps To Check TDS, Dividend Income and Income Tax Refund Through the AIS for Taxpayers App
Open the AIS for Taxpayers App
Enter the four digit MPIN
Now click on the “Annual Information Statement (AIS) option
Select any of the options for TDS, Dividend Income, Income Tax Refund, and more based on your query
You will get the details on your smartphone easily
Provide feedback if you find any kind of discrepancy in the application
