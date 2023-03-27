ADVERTISEMENT

An Easy Guide To Reset SBI YONO Username, MPIN, and Password in Case You Forget

Forgot your SBI YONO username, password, or MPIN? Follow the steps below to reset them.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Business
2 min read
An Easy Guide To Reset SBI YONO Username, MPIN, and Password in Case You Forget
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The State Bank of India (SBI) offers a digital application called YONO (You Only Need One) for its customers to avail different banking services like net banking, transaction history, bank balance, manage accounts, transfer money, daily shopping needs, and more. This application is mobile-friendly and can be used by both Android as well as iOS users.

In order to use the SBI YONO app, it is mandatory that the users log into the application with SBI bank credentials like bank account details, debit card, and credit card information.

To avoid misuse of the application and for faster login process, users need to set up a six digit MPIN. Every time the user wants to log into the YONO app, an MPIN is required. In case any user forgets their SBI YONO app username, password or MPIN, follow the steps below to reset and continue using the banking services.

Also Read

An Easy Guide To Check SBI Account Balance With a Missed Call

An Easy Guide To Check SBI Account Balance With a Missed Call
ADVERTISEMENT

Easy Steps To Reset SBI Username, Password, and MPIN

Have you forgotten your SBI username, password, or MPIN? Well, do not worry and follow the guide below to reset them.

Reset Username: Here are the steps to reset SBI YONO username.

  • Visit the official website, onlinesbi.sbi

  • On the home page, go to the login section

  • You will be asked for login details

  • Go to the "Forgot username/login password"

  • Click on the forgot username option

  • A new page will open on the screen where you have to fill out details like country, CIF number, country, registered mobile number followed by captcha verification

  • Hit the submit option

  • An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number

  • Verify the OTP and your username will be changed

Also Read

SBI Mobile Number Change: How to Change Mobile Number Via Internet Banking & ATM

SBI Mobile Number Change: How to Change Mobile Number Via Internet Banking & ATM
ADVERTISEMENT

Reset Password: Here are the steps to reset SBI YONO password.

  • Visit the official website, onlinesbi.sbi

  • On the home page, go to the login section

  • You will be asked for login details

  • Go to the "Forgot username/login password"

  • Click on forgot password option

  • A new page will open on the screen where you have to fill details like country, CIF number, country, and registered mobile number followed by captcha verification

  • Hit the submit option

  • An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number

  • Verify the OTP and your password will be changed

Reset MPIN: Here are the steps to reset SBI YONO MPIN.

  • Open the SBI YONO application

  • You will be asked for your MPIN

  • Click on the 'Forgot' MPIN option

  • You will be asked for OTP

  • Enter the OTP that you will be sent to your registered mobile number

  • Reset the MPIN

Also Read

BHIM SBI Pay App: How To Make Money Transfers From India to Singapore; Details

BHIM SBI Pay App: How To Make Money Transfers From India to Singapore; Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and business

Topics:  State Bank of India   SBI   SBI YONO App 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×