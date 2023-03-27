An Easy Guide To Reset SBI YONO Username, MPIN, and Password in Case You Forget

The State Bank of India (SBI) offers a digital application called YONO (You Only Need One) for its customers to avail different banking services like net banking, transaction history, bank balance, manage accounts, transfer money, daily shopping needs, and more. This application is mobile-friendly and can be used by both Android as well as iOS users.

In order to use the SBI YONO app, it is mandatory that the users log into the application with SBI bank credentials like bank account details, debit card, and credit card information.

To avoid misuse of the application and for faster login process, users need to set up a six digit MPIN. Every time the user wants to log into the YONO app, an MPIN is required. In case any user forgets their SBI YONO app username, password or MPIN, follow the steps below to reset and continue using the banking services.