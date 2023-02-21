ADVERTISEMENT

Have You Lost Your PAN Card? Quick Steps To Re-apply on protean-tinpan.com

Lost PAN Card: Follow below steps to re-apply online and offline.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Business
3 min read
Have You Lost Your PAN Card? Well, do not worry we have got a quick guide for you to re-apply on the official website – protean-tinpan.com.

A permanent account number (or PAN) card is an essential document comprising a 10-digit alphanumeric number. The document is required for financial transactions and is provided by the Income Tax Department of India.

The PAN card has enlisted all the important details of the card holder including name, gender, date of birth, and PAN number.

In case you have misplaced or lost your PAN card, follow the below mentioned steps to apply online or offline.

If you have lost your PAN card, you need to immediately file an FIR (first information report) at your nearby police station to avoid the misuse of your card. Keep the FIR copy with you for future reference.

Steps To Re-apply for Lost PAN Card: Quick and Step Wise Online Guide

  • Visit the official website – protean-tinpan.com

  • On the appeared home page, "Select the application type as "Changes or correction in existing PAN data/ Reprint of PAN card (No changes in existing PAN data)"

  • An application form will appear on your computer screen

  • Enter all the mandatory fields carefully and hit the submit option

  • You will receive a token number on your registered email

  • Note down the token number and continue filling the rest of the details in the PAN application form

  • You will be provided three options for submitting the PAN card application including – physical submission, digital submission via e-KYC, and e-signing

  • If you choose physical submission mode, you would require documents like an acknowledgment form, self-attested documents like an Aadhaar card, 10th class passing certificate, driving licence, Aadhaar, voter ID, birth certificate, and more. All these documents must be send via post to the  PAN services unit of NSDL in an envelope. Write acknowledgement number, Application for Reprint of PAN or Application for changes or correction in PAN data on the top of the envelope before posting

  • If you choose to submit the application via digital e-KYC or e-signing mode, enter your Aadhaar card number and an OTP will be sent to your registered number. Enter the OTP for verification and then enter your digital signature for e-signing form

  • Submit all scanned documents for e-signing process. Once all the documents are uploaded, an OTP verification will be done on your registered email/phone

  • Select either physical PAN card option or e-PAN card. Incase you choose e-PAN card, you need to fill a form and submit it. Also, a valid email is required for e-PAN cards

  • Go to the payments page and pay the application fee. Once the payment is done successfully, an acknowledgement slip will be generated. Print the acknowledgment slip for future use

  • You will receive your PAN card within 15 to 20 working days

Quick Steps To Re-apply for Lost PAN Card Offline

  • Visit the official website, protean-tinpan.com

  • Download and print a copy of "Request for new PAN card or/and changes or Correction in PAN Data" application form

  • Enter all the required details correctly

  • Attach two scanned copies of passport sized photographs with your signature

  • Make the payment. An acknowledgement form will be generated to track the status of PAN card

  • Print the application form and payment slip

  • Send the application form along with required documents via post to the  PAN services unit of NSDL in an envelope. Write acknowledgement number, Application for Reprint of PAN or Application for changes or correction in PAN data on the top of the envelope before posting

  • Once the department receives the application, it will be verified and you will receive a duplicate PAN card within two weeks

