Delhi Economic Survey: Per Capita Income, Tax Revenue Up; Vehicles On Road Down

Delhi’s economy recovered faster than the national economy post-COVID-19, Delhi Economic Survey 2022-23 has stated. It also added that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) registered a growth of 9.14 percent in FY22 and 9.18 percent in FY23 on a low-base effect and inherent strengths of the economy.



The Economic Survey of Delhi was presented by Delhi’s Finance Minister Kailash Gehlot in the national capital’s Assembly on 20 March. The Economic Survey, by definition, is an assessment of the fiscal year that was and therefore does not give any forward-looking numbers.

According to the survey, the per capita income in Delhi for the financial year 2021-22 was Rs 3.89 lakh, or Rs 32,000 per month, up from Rs 3.31 lakh in 2020-21. Per capita income is the average income earned by a person in a given area during a specific time period. It is calculated by dividing the city’s income by its population.

The economic survey has projected the Advance Estimate of Per Capita Income to grow at 14.18 percent over the previous year to Rs 4.44 lakh, or Rs 37,000 per month. Delhi’s per capital income has been 2.6 times higher than the national average at both current and constant prices, the report noted.

The Quint analysed the Delhi’s Economic Survey for 2022-23 to see how Delhi has fared on key economic and social indicators till 31 December 2022. Here are some of the takeaways: