'Film Industry Isn't Divided Ideologically': Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar also spoke about issues plaguing the film industry. When asked about whether the industry is divided he told NDTV, "The film industry isn't divided. There are people who have different opinions about the industry. Tomorrow, if anyone is producing a movie, the only criteria of that people while hiring people will be merit. There are no ideological or political differences".

He added, "I tell people that if they want to see an example of national integration, they must see the rolling titles of any movie. People from every caste, religion, region work together to make a film".

On Saturday, veteran actor and Javed Khan's wife Shabana Azmi also took to Instagram to share news about the launch of Akhtar's biography.