'Film Industry Isn't Divided Ideologically': Javed Akhtar
Javed Akhtar speaks about whether the Hindi film industry is divided.
'Jadunama', the book written on veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar by Arvind Mandloi, is all set to be launched on Monday, 9 January. In an interview with NDTV, Akhtar said, "The book is a labour of love. Even today, all my close friends and family members call me by my nickname, Jaadu. I was overwhelmed when I first read the book. Arvind has worked very hard on it. He has included my debates, speeches over the years. I was surprised to see that the book references a debate I took part in when I was 17!
Javed Akhtar also spoke about issues plaguing the film industry. When asked about whether the industry is divided he told NDTV, "The film industry isn't divided. There are people who have different opinions about the industry. Tomorrow, if anyone is producing a movie, the only criteria of that people while hiring people will be merit. There are no ideological or political differences".
He added, "I tell people that if they want to see an example of national integration, they must see the rolling titles of any movie. People from every caste, religion, region work together to make a film".
On Saturday, veteran actor and Javed Khan's wife Shabana Azmi also took to Instagram to share news about the launch of Akhtar's biography.
Topics: Shabana Azmi Javed Akhtar Jadunama
