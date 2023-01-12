This Viral Clip Of Kate Winslet Reassuring A Young Journalist Is Warming Hearts
Before Winslet's kind words, the 11-year-old nervously confessed to the actor that it was her first interview.
Hollywood megastar Kate Winslet is on a press tour to promote her latest film, James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water. Since the promotions for the film began, fans have been delighted by fun and insightful clips of Winslet's interviews. But nothing comes close to this one!
In a now-viral clip, the Holiday actor can be seen pausing an interview to share words of encouragement to a young, new reporter conducting her first interview.
As per The Independent, the German TV network ZDF was interviewing Winslet when the outlet's newest reporter, a 11-year-old young girl named Martha confessed to the Titanic actor, "Um, it's my first time". Winslet's subsequent response is winning hearts online.
As soon as the shy new reporter admitted to interviewing someone for the first time, the Oscar-winning actor leaned closer and did an adorable job motivating her.
This is your first time doing it? Ok, well guess what? When we do this interview, it’s going to be the most amazing interview ever. And do you know why? Because we’ve decided that it’s going to be. So, we’ve decided right now, me and you, that this is going to be a really fantastic interview.KATE WINSLET TO A YOUNG REPORTER
Since uploading (9 January), the clip has grabbed over 6.4 million eyeballs and garnered over 59K likes. Netizens cannot get enough of Winslet's heartfelt words of kindness.
Commenting under the viral clip, a Twitter user slipped in a hilarious Titanic reference, "Oh so she’s nice on camera but when it’s just her and the ocean and the stars at night, it doesn’t matter who else is in the water she’ll take all the space she needs"
Winslet's kind gesture prompted many Industry professionals to share their first such experiences. Take a look:
Check out how other netizens are responding here:
