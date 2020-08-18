Gulzar: Celebrating the Artist And His Cocktail of Words

Whether it is about writing stories for films or writing books. From penning down songs and dialogues to directing films and even ads, Gulzar is a true artiste. Every time when he puts pen to paper, it is bound to spring forth 'poetry'.

Gulzar was born a Sampoorn Singh Kalra on 18 August 1934, in the Jhelum district of Punjab in Pakistan, before the country's partition. He was fond of writing since childhood but his father Makhan Singh Kalra always protested rudely, saying that if he becomes a poet, then he might have to live off his brothers for the rest of his life. But despite the father's opposition, he went on to become what he was destined to be – Gulzar.

From coming to India from Pakistan after Partition, and picking up the paintbrush while working in the garage before becoming a poet – listen to the story of Gulzar in this special episode of Urdunama.

Tune in!