Social Worker Lauded Online For Clearing Waterlogged Roads in Bengaluru

The 'silicon city' of India, Bengaluru, is infamous for its traffic and lack of proper infrastructure, which worsens every monsoon. The roads often get waterlogged, leading to accidents and endless traffic. But a Bengaluru man, Dushyant Dubey, took it upon himself to clear the road and is being appreciated for his kind gesture.
In the video that is doing the rounds on the internet, Dushyant is seen unclogging the drains in the Indiranagar area of Bengaluru, where the roads were completely submerged under water after a spell of rain.
The video was shared on Twitter by Dushyant with the caption, "Cleared the waterlogged roads at Indiranagar today, here's a video by a friend chronicling the events. All it takes is one person. #StBroseph".
In the clip, Dushyant could be seen picking up rags and garbage that clogged the drains. After 45 minutes of his labour, the roads were finally cleared, and traffic drove smoothly.
As the video was posted on Twitter, many users took notice of his efforts and left comments praising his kindness.
One user wrote, "This is called being Proactive and this is what taking initiative looks like. ALL IT TAKES IS ONE PERSON! so true."
Another commented, "Incredible work. Hats off to you brother!"
Here are some more reactions:
Dushyant, who goes by the name of St Broseph on the internet, is a marketing manager who moved to Bengaluru six years ago. Apart from his day job, Dushyant is a social worker, and he often offers his help to anyone looking for some support in the city.
