Social Worker Lauded Online For Clearing Waterlogged Roads in Bengaluru

The video was shared on Twitter by Dushyant with the caption, "Cleared the waterlogged roads at Indiranagar today, here's a video by a friend chronicling the events. All it takes is one person. #StBroseph".

In the clip, Dushyant could be seen picking up rags and garbage that clogged the drains. After 45 minutes of his labour, the roads were finally cleared, and traffic drove smoothly.