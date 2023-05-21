Bengaluru: Woman Techie Dies After Car Gets Submerged in Waterlogged Underpass

A woman died in Bengaluru after getting trapped in a car along with her family and a driver at the KR Circle underpass during heavy rainfall on Sunday, 21 May.
The 22-year-old woman named Bhanu Rekha, used to work at the IT firm Infosys and her family from Vijayawada had rented a car to visit Bengaluru.
Several parts of the city witnessed heavy rains and hailstorms on Sunday, 21 May and the car that the family was travelling in got submerged in the water that gushed into the underpass, according to The News Minute.
A few local residents had quickly rushed to their help, throwing sarees and ropes to help them stay afloat. However, the water had almost fully submerged the vehicle by then.
Emergency services personnel arrived shortly at the scene, and swimmers from the fire and emergency services department plunged into the water to rescue the individuals.
According to those who rescued the family, by the time the fire department and others reached the family, five of them were sitting atop the car crying, which Bhanu Rekha was still stuck inside.
Bhanu Rekha was immediately rushed to St Martha’s Hospital but died reportedly because the hospital staff was not responsive, according to media reports.
One of the people who was involved in the rescue told the media that Bhanu Rekha had thrown up water after she was pulled out and was rushed to the hospital immediately. However, she did not receive any medical help for at least 15 minutes, he alleged.
CM Siddaramaiah Announces Compensation
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who visited the hospital told the media that according to the doctors, Bhanu Rekha was brought dead to the hospital.
Siddaramaiah added that there were barricades installed near the underpass, however, they had fallen down due to the rain. "Water entered the car, the glass got stuck," the CM said. He announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased.
Meanwhile, an old building collapsed in Vidyaranyapura in Bengaluru after heavy rains lashed the city. No casualties have been reported.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)