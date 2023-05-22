ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic Police Officer Goes Viral for His Road Safety Song With a 'Filmy Twist'

Aatish Kharade's version of the Marathi track 'Ved Lavlay', is called 'Mitra Helmet Ghal' (Wear a helmet, friend).

Road safety is a grave concern in India. According to a report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), in 2021, more than 69,000 bike riders died in a road accident, and almost seven out of ten deaths happened because they were not wearing a helmet. 

To counter the issue of road safety, there have been various awareness campaigns organised both by the government and by individuals. One such unique initiative by a Pune traffic police has caught the eye of netizens. 

Aatish Kharade, a police officer from Pune, has created an entertaining yet informative parody song to raise awareness about road safety and the importance of wearing a helmet. Kharade's version of the Marathi track 'Ved Lavlay' is called 'Mitra Helmet Ghal (Wear a helmet, friend), urging people to wear a helmet.

Kharade has a huge following on Instagram and often posts videos of him singing on his account. But this recent video has gained a lot of appreciation from social media users. 

