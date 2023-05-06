ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Traffic Police Officer’s Kind Gesture Is Winning Hearts on the Internet

"Thanks to this policeman for his presence of mind. God bless him," commented a netizen.

Mumbai traffic policeman’s considerate gesture is being lauded on the internet. After a spell of rain in Mumbai left the roads wet and slippery, causing bikers to fall, this officer sprung into action and sprinkled sand on the road to prevent any further accidents.

Vaibhav Parmar, who happened to be present at the sight, was moved by the officer's commitment to his work and captured a picture of him in action. Later, he took to social media and narrated the incident, applauding the officer. 

Vaibhav wrote, "*Appreciation Post* Today at Bhandup Pumping signal many bikes were slipping due to rain, 1 traffic officer called fire brigade but didn't wait he himself covering road with dust to make sure safety of commuters. Salute to the man. @MumbaiPolice."

The picture immediately went viral and many people responded positively to the post, appreciating the officer.

A user wrote, "Thanks to this policeman for his presence of mind. God bless him."

Another user wrote, "Give an example of everyday Hero -

Policeman sprinkles sand on road to save vehicles from slipping in Mumbai."

Check out some other responses:

Topics:  Viral   Mumbai   Mumbai Police 

