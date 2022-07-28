When “Bums” Make It to Prime Time News but Real Issues Don’t
Ranveer Singh's butt is all over prime time news!
There are floods happening in Rajasthan, monkey pox is spreading in the country like wildfire, inflation is at an all-time high, the Indian rupee has touched the 80-mark against the dollar. Basically, India is fighting battles on multiple front, but what is our media doing? Reporting on bums!
Prime time news is bombarding viewers with updates on Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot and the consequent FIR that has been filed against him. Lawyer Vedika Chaubey, who filed the FIR, appeared on a news panel discussion and said that it was "vulgar" for Ranveer Singh to show his "bum". The short clip from the discussion has even gone viral on social media and it seems like that is the only thing people care to report about.
This, however, is not happening for the first time. Here are all the times real issues have been eclipsed by Bollywood's news.
