Photographer Who Shot Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot Shares BTS Details

In an interview with ETimes, Ashish said, "Ranveer was not shy or conscious. He performed very well. There was big and healthy mutual respect for each other."

He also went on to add, "We can make an issue out of everything. Ranveer was very comfortable with his body. It was great that such a versatile actor like Ranveer was allowing me to shoot in tandem with my vision."

He also shared his thoughts on the controversy that erupted regarding the same, stating that the "noise is rather unwarranted."

He stated, "People who have an understanding of photography and painting will like the picture."

An FIR was filed against the actor for "posting nude pictures on his Instagram account", as per a report by ANI.