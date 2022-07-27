Lawyer Calls Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot a 'National Issue'; Twitter Reacts

Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot has been creating new controversies everyday since its release. And it was in the news again, but this time, Vedika Chaubey, the lawyer who filed the complaint against the photoshoot was present too. She appeared on a panel discussion on NDTV hosted by Nidhi Razdan and called the photoshoot 'vulgar' and deemed it a 'national issue' because she could see the actor's 'bum'.

Not only Razdan, but netizens found her response hilarious. Morever, they posed an important question about how Ranveer Singh's photos have become national news while other important events have taken a backseat.